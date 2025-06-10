- How can COOs align operational strategies with long-term business goals amidst market volatility?
- What role does outsourcing play in enhancing operational effectiveness while managing risk?
- How can organisations effectively integrate emerging technologies to unlock operational efficiency?
- What strategies are essential for navigating risk and cybersecurity in asset management?
- How is AI transforming data analysis and operational strategies in investment management?
About the event
In the rapidly evolving world of investment management, COOs and fund operational leaders are navigating a complex maze of operational challenges and regulatory shifts. As firms strive to boost efficiency and adapt to ever-changing market dynamics, the role of technology and innovation takes centre stage. With rising pressures to streamline operations and meet evolving investor expectations, COOs must leverage cutting-edge solutions to enhance performance and drive growth.
AsianInvestor's COO Forum Hong Kong 2025 is set to be an essential gathering for operational leaders, offering a unique opportunity to explore fresh perspectives and innovative strategies.
In this event, we will discuss:
Our Speakers
Venue Location
JW Marriott Ballroom, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong
2024 AUDIENCE PROFILE
We look forward to seeing you in
0
0
0
0
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Contact Us
Michael Lui
Content
michael.lui@haymarket.asia
Edith Fung
Sponsorship
edith.fung@haymarket.asia
Girish Punjabi
Audience
girish.punjabi@haymarket.asia
Fiona Leung
Operations
fiona.leung@haymarket.asia